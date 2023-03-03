Double-Certified Nutritionist, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with the lastest diet and nutrition trends in 2023.

Semaglutide: under brand names of Ozempic, Wagovy and Mounjaro. It’s a weight loss medicine that, among other things, makes people feel fuller, longer High Protein: one of the three macronutrients our body needs to function Olive Oil Coffee: adding a spoonful of extra-virgin olive oil to your cup of coffee

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.