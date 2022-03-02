2022 Roar Through Ybor 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run is back!

Roar Through Ybor benefits life-changing organ, eye, and tissue donation through LifeLink Legacy Fund and Lions Eye Institute Foundation.



There is a 5K race, a 1-mile fun run, and a Zero-K race (virtual run) where you can run from home or sit on your couch.



All runners will receive a Roar Through Ybor T-Shirt, race bib, and finisher medal.



Former Lion’s Eye Institute Foundation Board Chair Ali St. Cyr joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with what viewers can expect.



The race is on Friday, April 1st in Centennial Park in Ybor City. Registration begins at 6 PM and the race starts at 7 PM.

