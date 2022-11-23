Gold Star wife and Navy Veteran Emily Feeks joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the upcoming Frogman Feast and it’s meaning to those who have lost loved ones serving the United States Navy.



The Frogman Feast is an annual celebrity chef charity event supporting the Navy SEAL Foundation.



The event is happening November 27, 2022, from 2pm-5pm at 3 Daughters Brewing.



Some of the finest chefs in the country are coming to St. Petersburg, Florida to raise money and awareness for the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim & Navy SEAL Foundation.



20 award winning chefs will be at the event which includes Food, Dessert, Beer, Wine, Signature Cocktail, Live Band, Silent Auction, and Raffle.



100% of all proceeds will go to support US Navy SEALs and their families when they face illness, injury, death, and transition.



