18 Year Old Overcomes Learning Disability and Becomes a Storyteller

Teen author of “Forgive Us” suffers from Dysgraphia which is the inability to write coherently, a symptom of brain disease or damage, but that didn’t stop him from follow his dream of becoming a storyteller.



ET Gunnarsson joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with how he was able to overcome his disability to reach his dream.

