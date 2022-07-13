Martinis for Moffitt is a flagship event that supports Moffitt Cancer Center’s critical cancer research programs.

It is one of the best fundraising events in the Tampa Bay Area, providing a unique blend of entertainment and networking, while raising money to fight a devastating disease.

Damon Reed, MD a lead physician on the Adolescent and Young Adult Program at Moffitt Cancer Center and Dan Maroney, a member of Bay Area Advisors and co-chair of the 16th Annual Martinis for Moffitt, join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on the event designed to fight for a cure!

Location: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Event Date: Saturday July 16th, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Attire: Cocktail

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.