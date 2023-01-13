The University Area Community Development Corporation is putting on the 11th Annual “Paint the Town” Event this weekend, Saturday, January 14th from 8:30am to 1pm. Paint the Town” is held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., where the community comes together to clean and beautify neighborhoods in the University Area.

CEO and Executive Director of the University Area CDC, Dr. Sarah Combs, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the history of the event and why it’s needed.

