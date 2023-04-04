11-year-old Delanie Dennis who’s family owns Cafe Delanie on US highway 301 North, in Tampa Florida her way on National news for her efforts to raise money for animals in need.

As part of its Next Generation of Women’s History Month series, “Good Morning America” is placing a spotlight on inspirational little girls, and Delanie made the cut for making a difference in the world.

The 11-year-old runs a lemonade stand, Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, which has raised nearly $70,000 for animal rescues and charities, and hosts an adoption fair, called Squeeze the Day, every year.

Delanie joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to make lemonade and talk about her mission to save animals.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.