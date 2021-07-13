1000 Volunteers Needed for One of The World’s Largest Backpack Build



The Bullard Family Foundation and Thaddeus Bullard, A.K.A. WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil, is spearheading The Big Backpack Build, Saturday July 17, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa, Florida 33602.



1,000 volunteers are needed to stuff 30,000 backpacks with school supplies for children in under-served communities.



To register click here.



