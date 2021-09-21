1 Piece Each and Conservation Kids join forces to help save environment

1 Piece Each is a grassroots-gone-global initiative started with the mission to help clean up the planet and to make it easy for everyone to do their equal part – pick up just 1 piece each.



The president and CEO of 1 Piece Each a non profit headquartered in Tampa Bay sits down with Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health & wellness show Bloom about how the organization is growing around the world, and helping youth groups like Consevation Kids expand their platforms.



The foundation was inspired by the need for our youth to understand the importance of taking care of the world we live in.

