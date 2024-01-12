TAMPA (BLOOM) – 13-year-old Author, Haylyn Benton, wrote the book, “Samantha PlankGunn: The Journey Ahead”, and joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, sharing, “it’s about an independent young lady who is immortal and having many adventures with people throughout history.” Benton donates 10% of her proceeds to Chatter Girls and Kids and Art Foundation.

Haylyn Benton’s younger sister, Hadley Benton, and their mom, Heather Stokes also joined Bloom to talk more about the Benton Sisters book series based on Spotty the Giraffe and how they are encouraging other young children to follow their dreams.