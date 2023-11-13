TAMPA (BLOOM) – Author & CEO Ela Karahasanoglu joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about her new book “#YouCan – Women’s Guide to Navigating Toxic Workplaces”. Drawing from her extensive leadership experience and expertise in Asset Management, a male dominated industry and Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI), Karahasanoglu debunks popular myths about women in the male-dominated workplaces with empirical data and encourages women to carve not only a fulfilling but also a toxicity-free career path. For more information visit www.ekrportfolioadvisory.com.