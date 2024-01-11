TAMPA (BLOOM) – The author of “You Can’t Outrun Your Fork: How to Break the Cycle of Feeling Sick & Tired & Transition to a Healthier Life, Naturally”, Holistic Functional Doctor Dr. Anya Szigeti, DC., MBA., joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with why she wrote her bestselling book.

Dr. Szigeti said she used to believe if you exercise often, you can eat and drink whatever your heart desires, but soon realized that was wrong.

“The quality of the food you consume affects your health more than the quantity of food you consume.”, said Dr. Szigeti. She went on to say, “You can’t out-exercise or out-supplement a poor diet. Nutrition is the cornerstone of our health.”

In her book Dr. Szigeti points to incidences of death and disease from lifestyle and dietary choices increasing exponentially, and shares the cost of developing drugs and surgical procedures to combat these diseases is astronomical.

Dr. Szigeti shares with her readers there is hope if people learn about food and its potential medicinal properties. She utilized food as medicine to halt and reverse her own chronic disease. As a doctor, she regularly helps her patients improve their health through the food they eat, and now she can help you too. Her hope is to provide a guidebook to help readers sorts through the confusing and conflicting information surrounding diet and nutrition while providing over 100 healing, delicious, and easy-to-follow recipes.

“You have the power to live a healthy life, and the key lies at the end of your fork.”, said Dr. Anya Szigeti.