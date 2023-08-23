Titus O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, is a the Global Ambassador for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The superstar is known for his charismatic personality and positive contributions both inside and outside the wrestling ring.

O’Neil joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about his childhood of being labeled a ‘degenerate’ who would be incarcerated or dead in his teens.

O’Neil shared his story about the man who inspired him to turn his life around, and how he pays it forward in others everyday. In fact, O’Neil has become one of the strongest leaders in Tampa Bay when it comes to bringing people together for the good.

