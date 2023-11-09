TAMPA (BLOOM) – In WTH – What the Health? each week, Joy Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but also New York Times bestselling author, provides smart health tips, nutrition advice and recipes to help you live your life in full bloom.

This week Joy joins Gayle Guyardo the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to talk about healthy fall foods.

Joy shares her recipes for her Spinach Artichoke Dip Pizza and Spinach Artichoke Dip Stuffed Spaghetti Squash.