TAMPA (BLOOM) – The Today Show’s Nutrition, Health and Lifestyle Expert, Joy Bauer, RDN, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with festive, holiday recipes.

Caprese Candy Cane:

NGREDIENTS:

8 slices mozzarella cheese*

9 tomato slices (2 to 3 large fresh tomatoes)

Salt and pepper

¼ to ½ cup fresh basil, minced

Balsamic glaze or Balsamic Vinaigrette, optional

*You’ll need about three-quarters of a fresh pre-sliced mozzarella cheese log.

PREPARATION:

On a large serving platter or cutting board, arrange tomato and mozzarella slices in the shape of a candy cane. Sprinkle on salt, pepper, and minced basil. Serve with balsamic glaze or vinaigrette.

Hummus Wreath:

INGREDIENTS:

1½ pound container hummus (any flavor)

Chopped fresh herbs of choice (think parsley, chives, cilantro, basil, thyme, scallions, etc.)

Handful cherry tomatoes

2 to 4 tablespoon feta crumbles

Delish dippers: sliced cucumbers, bell peppers, celery, carrots, tortilla chips, crackers, and breadsticks

PREPARATION:

Spread hummus out on a platter using a spatula or spoon in a large circle, leaving the center open. Sprinkle on a generous amount of chopped herbs (such as parsley, cilantro, chives, thyme, rosemary, scallions and more). Finish it off by placing cherry tomatoes around the top, and adding crumbly feta cheese all over. Serve optional dippers on the side or all around your hummus wreath.