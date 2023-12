TAMPA (BLOOM) – In WTH – What the Health? each week, Joy Bauer, MS, RD, CDN, who is not only the Today Show’s Nutrition Health and Lifestyle Expert, but also New York Times bestselling author, provides smart health tips, nutrition advice and recipes to help you live your life in full bloom.

This week Joy joins Gayle Guyardo the guest host of the nationally syndicated health and lifestyle show Bloom to talk about Hanukkah and latkes. Joy shares her recipes for her Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Latkes with two different toppings for Hanukkah – BBQ Applesauce and Chipotle Sour Cream.