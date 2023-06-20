As you age, feeling strong, beautiful, and powerful doesn’t slip away. Educator, Paige Dirscherl, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss her experience placing second at HERS magazine competition. Dirscherl reflects on regaining her confidence in her 40s, and empowers other women to find their beauty in their own unique ways.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.