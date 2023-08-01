The author of “The Unexpected Benefits of Being Run Over”, Naseem Rochette, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show about her real-life experience of being run over by a car three times by the same woman.

It happened in a pedestrian crosswalk on a quiet tree-lined street, when Rochette was trying to cross the street to meet her husband.

Onlookers yelled for the driver to stop, while her husband screamed wondering if he was watching the mother of his children die.

After the near-death experience and a long road to recovery Rochette decided to write a book to help others who are trying to overcome trauma.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







