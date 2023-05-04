Fat Loss & Macro Coach Eve Guzman said she spent a majority of her young adult and early adult life, overweight.

“At my highest weight, I was 277 pounds and I could no longer fit into off the rack clothes are the store.” she said.

Guzman explained she was uncomfortable, and could not keep up with her kids.

“When I finally committed to losing the weight once and for all, I jumped from diet to diet, losing and gaining like a yo-yo. Until I found macros. Using macro nutrition, I finally dropped over 150lbs.” said Guzman.

Guzman shared with Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom how she lost her weight and found the motivation to get unstuck.

