In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen Actress/Writer/Producer Jennifer Aspen joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the World of Women Conference, Expo, and Fashion Extravaganza event happening in Tampa today (virtually) and tomorrow (May 20th) at the Sheraton Tampa/Brandon Hotel starting at 10:30a.m. Jennifer will be one of the speakers talking about the challenges for women in the film and television industry.

