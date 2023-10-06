TAMPA (BLOOM) –

In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, Alice Santana, Vice President of Education and Community Engagement with the Straz Center joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the Arts Legacy REMIX: Third Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration event happening tonight, October 6th at Straz Center’s Riverwalk Stage in Tampa. The event is free to the public. Opera Singer Guillermo Lopez with the Opera Tampa offers a sneak peak performance of Júrame by María Grever on Bloom.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.