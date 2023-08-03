With everyone gearing up to head back to school, it’s important to celebrate our teachers. In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the Curator of Education at the Tampa Bay History Center, Amanda Hoffman, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about Teacher Appreciation Day happening this Saturday, August 5th from 10am to 2pm at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Teachers and their 2 guests will be admitted to the Tampa Bay History Center free of charge. You will have the opportunity to meet with the Tampa Bay History Center Staff to learn about field trips and educator resources and visit the latest exhibitions.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.