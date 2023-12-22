TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, MaryBeth Williams, Executive Director of Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about the annual Tampa Riverwalk Holiday Lighted Boat Parade along the Hillsborough River. Approximately 125 vessels, all decorated and aglow for the holidays, are expected on the 7.5-mile route. There are plenty of places for spectators to view the boats. Pairs from Big Brothers Big Sisters will judge each boat and trophies and prizes will be awarded.

The annual Tampa Riverwalk Holiday Lighted Boat Parade is tomorrow Saturday, December 23, 2023 in downtown Tampa at Curtis Hixon Park at 6pm.

