In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Tampa City Ballet’s Artistic Director/Founder Paula Nunez and Finance Director Julianna Lopez talk about the Tampa City Ballet’s Dance Now – the 1st Annual Dance Festival at Water Works Park in Tampa happening Saturday, June 3rd at 7:30pm. Dancers Vashti Walters and Wilson de los Santos performed a preview dance on Bloom.

Endorsed by “Visit Tampa Bay”, “Dance Now” will unite 10 local dance organizations, 45

performers, 12 choreographers and dance enthusiasts in Tampa Bay. This collaborative event

promises to be a truly engaging experience, blending various genres of dance, pushing the limits

of creativity. Simultaneously, it endeavors to develop industry networking and create

opportunities for artists.

