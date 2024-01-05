TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, Board Member of the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival and Co-Chair of the Run For Us 5K, Rob West, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the race happening this weekend.

The Run For Us 5K is happening tomorrow, Saturday, January 6th at Gadsden Park.

Schedule:

7AM: Check In

7:45AM: Pre-Race Warm Up

8AM: Race Starts

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.