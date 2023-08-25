In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the CEO of Bonnet Springs Park, Josh Henderson, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about their STEM In The Park event happening Tomorrow, Saturday, August 26th from 10am to Noon in Lakeland, FL at Bonnet Springs Park.

This event is an educational initiative designed to explore the fundamental principles of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.