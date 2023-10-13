TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the President and Vice President of MBC Travelers, Jennifer Pace and Lindsey Scholl, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the Stage 4 Strut Fashion Show featuring Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients. The show is happening tonight, October 13th, from 6-11pm at the Innisbrook Golf Resort.

