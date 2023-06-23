In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen Stephanie Morge, VP of St. Pete Pride joins Bloom guest host Farron Hipp to talk about St. Pete Pride events this weekend including the St. Pete Pride concert tonight at 6pm at Jannus Live and the St. Pete Pride Parade tomorrow at 2pm starting at Albert Whitted Park to Vinoy Park along Bayshore Drive.

