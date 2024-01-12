TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival Event Organizer Patrick Green along with Chef Delano McFarlane with STUFT Gourmet Foods join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to talk about the event happening this weekend and share BBQ dry rub tips for barbecuing ribs.

St. Pete Bacon & BBQ Festival is happening tomorrow, Saturday, January 13th and Sunday, January 14th at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg, Florida.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.