TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the Executive Director, Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk, Mary Beth Williams, and her dog Stitch dressed in her “Stitch” Halloween costume join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share details of the Riverwalk Trick or Treat happening in Tampa this weekend.

The 7th Annual Tampa Riverwalk Trick or Treat will be held tomorrow Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 4pm. This free community event hosted by Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk gives children and their families a chance to enjoy trick or treating along Tampa’s iconic Riverwalk. More than 50 organizations and businesses will host treat stations along a 1.4 mile stretch of the Riverwalk from Water Works Park to Curtis Hixon Park. Kids will receive complimentary treat bags at select locations (while supplies last), there will also be a costume contest for kids and pets, pumpkin patch, family friendly activities, music and food trucks. New this year is a Halloween Market with 20+ vendors offering treats, clothing, candles, and artisan foods. After the festivities, grab a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a Halloween-inspired movie (“Hocus Pocus 2”) on the lawn at Curtis Hixon Park starting at 7:30 p.m.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.