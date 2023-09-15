TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the Executive Director of Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk, MaryBeth Williams, and Riverwalk Clean Up Volunteer, Lily Mock, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the Riverwalk Clean Up happening tomorrow, Saturday, September 16th from 8am to 11am at Cotanchobee Park.

