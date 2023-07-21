The heat wave has everyone looking for fun things to do indoors, so in our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa Cricket Larson of Skipper’s Smokehouse along with the Soul Circus Cowboys join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the It’s Too Hot Music Festival benefitting the Faces of Courage Foundation happening Sunday, July 23rd at 4pm in Tampa at Skipper’s Smokehouse. Singer Billy McKnight and guitarists Ron Zebron & Frank Myers of Soul Circus Cowboys give an acoustic performance of “Last Train Running” as a preview of the music festival. Other bands performing include Southboud 75, Sarah Diamond and the Soul Miners.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.