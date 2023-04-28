In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Chef Jon Atanacio, Executive Chef at the Epicurean /Elevage and Gasparilla Music Foundation Board Member/Gasparilla Music Festival Rep Kelly Bustin join Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom kitchen to cook up some smoked chicken wings and talk about the Gasparilla Music Festival happening April 29 – 30 in Curtis Hixon Park in Tampa. The festival features incredible live music and incredible food.

This years music headliners include critically acclaimed hip-hop super duo Run The Jewels. Rounding out the headlining spots will be Canadian electro-funk duo and Grammy Award® Nominees, Chromeo, whose appearance follows the release of their new album and performances at Coachella. Closing out Sunday night is American Rock Band, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead which features renowned Jam musicians paying tribute to the Grateful Dead.

Additional national acts include West Coast Indie-Rock quintet, Local Natives, the female-fronted Indie-Pop sensation Cannons, Appalachian folk music band led by multi-instrumentalist sisters, Rising Appalachia, cult-classic Rock band, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, rapidly rising Florida based Indie-Rock act, Flipturn, and Florida-based Indie-Folk act The 502s, alongside an eclectic array of Tampa Bay’s finest local talent.

Chef Jon of Elevage leads an array of incredible eatables at the fest’s CALLE COSINA- offerings from Tampa’s top Foodie Faves: Big Ray’s Fish Camp, Big Red BBQ, Cafe Hey, Cena, Chill Bros, Coppertail Brewing, Dough Nation, Stuff Gourmet Epanadas, Louis Mexican, Nebraska Mini Mart, SHADRACH’S Fiery Furnace, Whatever Pops.

