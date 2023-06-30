In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa Lyette Rebak, CEO of Believe with Me, a non-profit organization that helps Gold Star families, joins Bloom guest host Farron Hipp to talk about the Freedom 4 Miler race happening Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Al Lopez Park in Tampa from 8am to 10:30am. The theme is “Christmas in July” with all proceeds to go towards Christmas gifts for Gold Star children in December.

