In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Dawn Zachman, COO of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the Fashion Funds the Cure event happening in Tampa tonight Friday, May 12th at 6pm at Raymond James Stadium. It’s the fashion show’s 20th year and Dawn brought along a preview with Pediatric Cancer Survivor Dana Levin, who walked in the fashion show as pediatric warrior 20 years ago. Pediatric Warriors Sophia, 10 years old, battling a Brain Tumor, who wants to be a chef, along with John, 7 years old, who is battling B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and wants to be a doctor, and Kyla, 6 years old, who is battling Medulloblastoma and wants to be a veterinarian join on Bloom for the preview of the fashion show they will be walking in tonight. The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation raises money for critical research and clinical trials to find less toxic, more targeted treatment options for children battling cancer. Tickets for National Pediatric Cancer Foundation’s Fashion Funds the Cure event are still available and can be purchased by visiting nationalpcf.org/tampa

