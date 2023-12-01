TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, Board-Certified Pediatrician and Entertainer, Dr. David Berger, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how he got involved with the Penguin Project theater group and how he got into music. Berger and his sister, Shari Kulanu, also gave us a sneak peek at what you can expect this weekend.

The Dr. David & Friends Penguin Project Concert is happening this Sunday, December 3rd at Tiki Cove in Land O’ Lakes.

The event will consist of:

2 p.m. – Doors open

2:30 p.m. – Musical performance by Dr. David and Friends (first set)

3:30 p.m. – Song and dance performances by Penguin Project and Ampersand Theatre

4 p.m. – Dr. David and Friends (second set)

4:45pm: Family-friendly DJ Dance Party

