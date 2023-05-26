In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Chef Alex Planchart and co-owner Jennifer daskevich of the Deviled Pig join Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the Cuban Sandwich Festial event happening Sunday, May 28th at 12-6pm at Centennial Park in Historic Ybor City. Chefs will compete for the best Cuban Sandwich with 24 Registered Contestants from all over Florida, the US and as far as Japan. They will also be helping us make the Biggest Cuban Sandwich in the World…goal is 290 ft. It will then be donated to feed over 700 homeless people. The Deviled Pig is providing 70+lbs of pork to make that record breaking sandwich.

