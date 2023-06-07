In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen Psychic Medium, Body Mind Spirit Expo Vendor Cynde Meyer joins Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the Body Mind Spirit Expo happening in Tampa Saturday, June 10th and Sunday, June 11th at the Florida State Fairgrounds. Body Mind Spirit Expo has been in Tampa for over 30 years. They will offer live psychic readings, Reiki and other alternative healings. Two stages of content including topics such as Shamanic Practices, nutrition and herbs, manifestation and psychic development and much more! Tickets are just $12 for the full weekend.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.