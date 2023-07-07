With everyone glamming up for the upcoming Barbie Movie, in our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa Jeffrey Booth, Founder of Red Devil Events joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the Barbie Party event happening this weekend today, Friday, July 7th at 4pm in downtown St. Pete at Parks and Rec and tomorrow, Saturday, July 8th at 4pm in Tampa at Two Shepherds Taproom.

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend” email us at Bloom@wfla.com.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.