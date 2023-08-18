The largest and longest running spearfishing tournament in the world is about to be underway. In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the Vice President of the St. Pete Underwater Club, Dan Hosmer, and the Founder of the Elk Institute for Psychological Health and Performance, Dr. Carrie Elk, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the 58th Annual St. Pete Open.

The 58th Annual St. Pete Open runs today, August 18th through Sunday, August 20th, and is hosted at The Tierra Verde Marina.

8/18 : Captains meeting at 8pm

: Captains meeting at 8pm 8/19 : Weigh-in begins at 6pm

: Weigh-in begins at 6pm 8/20: Awards Banquet at 11am

If you have an event in the Tampa Bay area you’d like to feature on “Window to the Weekend”, email us at Bloom@wfla.com.