TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, Jaree Ervin, Chief Development Officer at University Area CDC joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share details of the 25th Anniversary Silver Gala on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the T. Pepin Hospitality Centre, 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa.

This year’s event celebrates 25 years of serving the University Area and includes a silent auction, cocktail hour, live entertainment, dinner, dancing, martini bar, and cigars under the stars. In addition to raising much needed funds for the organization, the celebration will include honoring 25 individuals and organizations who have been instrumental to the success of University Area CDC.

The annual gala is University Area CDC’s largest fundraiser of the year, celebrating the organization’s accomplishments while raising significant contributions for operations and programs.

