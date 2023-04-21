In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, Michael Broussard, Head Chef of The Rotary Club of Fishhawk Riverview joins Bloom Host Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom kitchen to share a recipe for 30 Minute Crawfish Etouffee and talk about the 13th Annual Crawfish Festival by the Rotary Club of Fishhawk Riverview happening on Saturday, April 22 11am-4pm at the Winthrop Town Center in Riverview, Florida.

30 Minute Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

Ingredients

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter (1/2 stick)

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup onion, chopped

1/2 cup green bell pepper, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

salt and pepper, to taste

1 Tablespoon Cajun seasoning (Tony Chachere’s, Zatarain’s)

1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, with fat

sliced green onions, garnish

cooked rice

Instructions

*Prep your vegetables first since making the roux will require your full attention.

Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and stir in the flour; cook and stir

CONSTANTLY for about 4-5 minutes or until the roux turns a caramel color.

Add the onion and bell pepper, saute until tender and translucent; about 5 minutes. Stir in the

garlic and cook for another minute or so.

Gradually add the broth and stir until well incorporated and thickened. Add salt, pepper and

Cajun seasoning; mix well. Add the crawfish tails and bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat and

simmer for about 15 minutes, or until the crawfish are heated through, stirring occasionally.

Serve with a scoop of cooked rice and garnish with green onions.

