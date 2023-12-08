TAMPA (BLOOM) – In our “Window to the Weekend” sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Tampa, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of onbikes, Julius Tobin and Tara Knauss-Wilga, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the 12th Annual Winter Wonder Ride.

The Winter Wonder Ride is happening tomorrow, December 9th at Curtis Hixon Park. The park opens at 2pm and the ride departs promptly at 4:30pm. Set out on a bike ride through scenic downtown Tampa, before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for the Winter Wonder Ride Concert.