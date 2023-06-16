In our “Window to the Weekend” segment sponsored by Renewal by Andersen, the Event Director of 1905 Family of Restaurants, Michael Kilgore, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the 10th Annual Richard’s Father’s Day Walk & Jog event happing this Sunday, June 18th at 8am at Ulele.

This is a non-timed, family-friendly event. Walk, jog, or take a stroll with your dog on the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk, and all proceeds go to Moffitt Cancer Center.

