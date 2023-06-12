There are several reasons why women should consider weight training as part of their fitness routine and a major benefit is how it promotes bone health.

Dr. Dawn Ann Molina, DAOM, a Food Science experts, and quadruple Board Certified Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and Functional Medicine Practitioner joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to explain why it’s important for women to weight train.

Dr. Molina provided the below information about additional benefits for women who lift weights.

1) Endocrine Function: Metabolic imbalances (whether dietary, movement related, or recovery related) often catalyze endocrine dysfunction. If we begin weight training in our teenage years, 20’s, or 30’s, we have a greater potential to develop a substantial amount of muscle mass. Our hormones should be in balance in our younger years, so we can maximize the benefit of human growth hormone and testosterone. As women age and approach menopause, progesterone and testosterone decrease naturally and estrogen dominance can occur. 95% of a man’s testosterone is produced in his testes whereas only 25% of a woman’s testosterone is produced in her ovaries. 50% of a woman’s testosterone is produced in her peripheral tissues and the other 25% in her adrenal glands. If a woman has low muscle mass in her younger years and also lives a high stress lifestyle that impedes recovery, her potential for estrogen dominance when she approaches menopause his likely. This is correlated with weight gain and the accumulation of fat mass, which does not provide the level of tension on our bones that muscle does. Once sarcopenia (the loss of muscle mass) and estrogen dominance ensue, it is difficult for a woman in her 40’s, 50’s, and beyond to develop the muscle mass needed to combat osteopenia, which in advance stage becomes osteoporosis.

2) Orthopedic Injury: A woman has distinct anatomical differences to a man. For instance, a woman can have up to 8 degrees more Q angle from her hip to her knee than a man, in order to deliver a child. This puts an increased amount of tension on connective tissues that support the knee. Without the proper muscular strength the propensity of experiencing a connective tissue injury is higher. According to the research, an ACL injury is 10 times more likely for a woman vs. a man due to this increased Q angle and not having the appropriate muscle support for the knee joint. It is becoming more common for young female athletes to cross-train for their sport, using strength training, to mitigate connective tissue and orthopedic injuries.

3) Mental Health: Strength training requires more central nervous system activation than steady state cardiovascular activity. This CNS activation helps release neurotransmitters and neuropeptides that stimulate endocrine function. In addition to the physical benefit that supports mental health, we all know that doing something difficult takes discipline and focus. When we are able to execute something physically difficult we build self-confidence and self-confidence has a positive affect on mood, mental health, and over-all well being.

Takeaway: Women who do not have strength training incorporated into their exercise routine should recalibrate their approach to exercise. Strength training is a pillar of health. One should consider their weekly dosing of strength training to be as important as prescription medication.

