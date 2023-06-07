The director of the global health and wellness show Bloom, Terrance Middlebrooks, joined host Gayle Guyardo to share his personal journey of taking his health into his own hands.

Middlebrooks believes it’s something more men should do to be able to show up for the people who love and depend on them.

Middlebrooks explained his passion for being a positive role model for his young son, and stressed the importance of men getting critical health screenings like colonoscopies.

