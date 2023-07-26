The Food Whisperer, Holistic Personal Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the health benefits of eating whole foods instead of processed foods and share some easy recipes for whole foods.

Avocado Burger And Oven Roasted Broccoli

1 Lb Ground Meat 1 Medium Ripe Avocado

Burger Seasoning Of Choice Or 1tsp Himalayan Salt ¼ Tsp Black Pepper

Season Meat In Bowl With Choice Of Seasoning Mix To Blend. Break Into 8 Equal Pieces. Cut Avocado O Into 4 Equal Segments And Dice Each Quarter. Flatten Out Each Piece Of Meat And Place ¼ Of Avocado Onto 4 Pieces. Place Other Disc On Top Of Avocado And Seal All Sides Of Burger. Grill Or Pan Sear To Desired Temperature Over Medium Heat. If Using Chicken Or Turkey Cook To Well Done Over Medium Heat Approximately 10 Minutes.

Oven Roasted Broccoli

1 12oz Bag Fresh Broccoli Florets 2 Tsp Oregano

1 Tsp Himalayan Salt Olive Oil

Preheat Oven To 375 Degrees. Place Broccoli Parchment Paper On Cookie Sheet. Separate Any Large Florets To Make Matching Size Bite Size Pieces. Season With Salt And Herbs. Drizzle Olive Oil Over All Broccoli. Massage To Coat All Broccoli. Bake 10-15 Minutes To Desired Crisp.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad With Strawberries

Leftover Rotisserie Chicken 5- 6 Fresh Strawberries

1/3 C Walnuts, Almonds 1 Tbsp Mayo

Pick Remaining Chicken Into Bite Size Pieces And Place In Bowl. Dice Strawberries And Place In Bowl With Chicken. Add Mayo And Nuts. Season With Salt And Pepper Or Whatever Herbs You Like.

Chocolate Avocado Pudding

1 Ripe Avocado (Soft To Touch) 3 Medjool Dates, Soaked In Warm Water

1 Tsp Vanilla 1 Tbsp Cacao

Optional 1 Tbsp Raw Honey

Soak Pitted Dates In 2 Tbsp Warm Water While Cutting And Pitting Avocado. Place Avocado And Dates With Water In Food Processor. Process Until Smooth. Add Vanilla, And Cacao (And Honey If Using). Blend To Combine. You Can Eat Right Away Or Wait 2 Hours For Richer Chocolate Flavor.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

Plus, Bloom has gone digital! Catch the “Bloom Health Club” streaming on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts.