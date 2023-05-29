Digital Reporter & Producer Brody Wooddell of “Bloom Tampa Bay” joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a recipe for Bacon and Chorizo Quesadilla – Midwest Mexican Style.

Brody’s Bacon and Chorizo Quesadilla – Midwest Mexican Style Recipe

Ingredients:

3-6 small flour tortillas – Preferably La Banderita

Half to a full package of Smithfield bacon.

1 tube chorizo, crumbled (Fine ground is best) About 8 oz.

1.5 cup Oaxaca cheese freshly grated.

½ white onion, diced

Pico de Gallo (Homemade is best)

Crema

1 jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and thinly sliced (optional)

Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

Lime wedges (for serving)

Instructions:

Preheat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook bacon until it is mostly done and getting some color. In the same skillet cook the chorizo with the bacon over medium heat until it’s cooked through. Well done is best. Remove any excess grease with a paper towel or by pouring into a container. Sprinkle some of the Oaxaca cheese evenly over another preheated small skillet. Take the tortilla and place it on top of the cheese as its beginning to melt. Spin the tortilla and push lightly until the cheese sticks. Use a spatula (or authentically your hand) to flip it cheese side up. The cheese grease will cook the other side and add delicious flavor. Add the cooked bacon, chorizo, sliced onion if you used it, and the Pico de Gallo crema mix (if using) on top of the cheese. Allow the quesadilla to cook for around 2 minutes, until the tortilla becomes golden and softens. Fold the quesadilla in half with the spatula. Flip and smash as needed. Once both sides are golden and the cheese has melted, remove the quesadilla from the skillet and transfer it to a cutting board or plate. It should still be mostly soft unlike most quesadillas you’re probably used to. Allow the quesadilla to cool for a minute, then eat it Midwest Mexican style like a taco. Serve the Midwest Mexican Style Quesadilla with a garnish of freshly chopped cilantro and lime wedges on the side for squeezing over the quesadilla.

