TAMPA (BLOOM) – Life Coach Mandy Schulis joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about anxiety and confidence issues that women often struggle with. Mandy, who is the author of “The Story Shift: Become the Hero of Your Own Story” offers tips including:

Success doesn’t cure insecurity, practice and repetition do. You only become an expert by “doing the thing”.