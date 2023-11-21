TAMPA (BLOOM) – Staying on top of your pet’s health is so important. Veterinarian Andrew DeStefano with The Vets mobile pet care service joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the importance of monitoring your pet’s health. Dr. DeStefano recommends regular health checkups with your veterinarian and asking questions and making them aware of any concerns or behaviors.